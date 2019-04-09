Montreal energy storage company expanding to Plattsburgh airport

More than 30 new jobs are coming to Plattsburgh International Airport.

The Canadian energy storage company Novacab has been working with the North Country Chamber of Commerce the last two years to find the right place for its U.S. location.

The Montreal-based company likes Plattsburgh's proximity to the their main hub and connections to Quebec. The company specializes in electrochemical and thermal energy storage. The technology converts heat into electricity which can be stored for future use.

"This building was renovated as part of the $38 million the governor put aside for upstate airport revitalization and that was what made that building suitable for use by the company," said Susan Matton with the North Country Chamber of Commerce.

The company plans to open on May 1st.