Moose caught on camera wandering through Plattsburgh

A moose was caught on camera wandering around Plattsburgh Wednesday, even taking a swim.

Moose in Plattsburgh

The moose was spotted enjoying the nice weather, taking a stroll through a nice and empty soccer field and jumping a fence.

Plattsburgh police say the moose has been hanging around the city for a couple of days. There weren't any issues until he was caught in someone's pool. The Department of Environmental Conservation was called in and they got him out, and then released him somewhere outside the city.