Moose not on the loose

A bridge containing train tracks in Cavendish had an unwanted visitor a couple of weeks ago, a 700 pound Moose. It took six hours worth of work to get the moose loose and back wandering in the wild.

Kyle Isherwood said, "I get woken by phone calls all the time, but this was a first for me."

As a Vermont State Game Warden, Kyle Isherwood, has responded to a number of calls for a moose on the run, but never for a moose that can't move, because it's stuck on train tracks.

"His back left leg went right down through this gap and got wedged in between the ties," said Isherwood.

Moose hair still marks the spot.

Isherwood said, "I watched it try to get up a couple of times, I walked out a little ways and at the point we had to brainstorm a plan of how we were going to get it out."

The Game Warden's office contacted Vermont Railway. They quickly shut down the tracks so that no trains could pass through. They also provided some equipment including a large truck that helped with the removal and transportation of the moose."

Scott Kendall said, "I've never seen anything like it."

Scott Kendall was dropping his son off at school when he noticed what was happening. He came back to lend a hand, going underneath the bridge to get a look at the trapped hoof.

"It looked good down there. No major injuries," said Kendall.

Biologists from fish and wildlife safely tranquilized the Moose, so that it could be removed from the ties. Springfield fire donated the yellow tarp that moose was placed on and the town of Cavendish sanded the roads to the Proctor Piper State Forest where it was released.

Kendall said, "They did a great job. They were professional and they were great with the animal."

That included a full check up before its release. With only a cut to treat, it appears the Moose survived unscathed.

"We didn't know for sure until it stood up on its own and that was a great feeling," said Isherwood. Teamwork and patience resulting in the all-clear for Kyle Isherwood's early morning call.

The only visible injury to the moose was a minor cut which was treated with ointment.