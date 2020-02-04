Moquin named CEO of New Hampshire Hospital

The state Health and Human Services Department says an administrator for nursing facilities in the state has been named CEO of New Hampshire Hospital.

Heather Moquin, who has been chief operating officer at the hospital, succeeds Lori Shibinette, who has been appointed department chief.

Moquin has 25 years of clinical and operational experience in New Hampshire.

She has worked in health care since beginning her career as an LNA in 1989.

Prior to joining New Hampshire Hospital, she held positions as a nursing home administrator, director of nursing, and clinical services director at nursing facilities in the state.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)