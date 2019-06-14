Moran Plant makeover permitting to take place this summer

Burlington's Mayor says a key project on the city's waterfront will begin the permitting process in about a month.

The Moran Plant has been an eyesore in the Queen City since is was decommissioned in 1989. Voters have already approved around $5.4 million to restore the site. The first phase of the project includes partial demolition.

"It's exciting because it's going to take this eyesore on the Northern waterfront, and turn it into this iconic landmark and clean it up. It's also exciting because this is something we can do, this is a feasible project," Weinberger said.

City leaders looked at dozens of different options for the plant and landed on a partial demolition. The building will be used for a variety of activities. If things go according to plan, the mayor says construction will start within a year.