Moran Plant work start date depends on contaminants on site

Burlington city officials say renovation of the Moran Plant is expected to begin as soon as they assess contaminants like lead and asbestos at the site.

The former power plant has been an eyesore in the Queen City since is was decommissioned in 1989. Voters have already approved around $5.4 million to restore the site. The plan is to keep the structure's original steel frame and to renovate the inside with businesses, restaurants and possibly nonprofits.

Burlington officials say the goal is to preserve the steel frame because of its historical value. The public will have a say in what occupies the plant, and that the renovation timeline will depend on what contaminants are found.

