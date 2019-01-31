Moran plant proposal taking shape

Members of the public got to weigh in on a new proposal for Burlington's Moran plant Wednesday.

The design for the decades-old, defunct power plant would keep part of the steel frame as a sort of "ghost structure," but demolish the rest of the building.

Voters already approved nearly $5.5 million to pay for it back in 2014. Wednesday night the Parks, Arts, and culture committee heard from dozens of people about what it should be used for, as well as accessibility and aesthetic considerations.

"I think it's an achievable plan. The city has been looking for a solution for a problem and now we have the resources to solve that problem and it leaves the door open for a lot of other possibilities down the road," said Norm Staunton of South Burlington Resident.

"I'd love to see more nature and I'd love to figure out how to get people up to the top of it to see that wonderful view," said Robert Leidy of Burlington.

The city is also considering other options like a skating rink for the winter, an area for food trucks, and a garden. But all of these ideas would need additional funding.

The committee expects to put a design in front of the city council on February 19th.