More Canadians visiting Northern New York

A growing number of Canadians are coming to the United States through New York to shop.

The Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau says the numbers illustrate Plattsburgh's business relationship with Quebec.

Since 2017, day trips are up almost 7%. The overnights are up more than 3%. And trips that span two or more nights are up over 6%.

The bureau monitors the exchange rates between the two countries but claims the increase in travel comes down to tradition.

"We just have a really strong relationship. This is where they go for certain products and it's engrained in tradition to come, it's engrained from shopping on Black Friday or on Canadian Thanksgiving or our Thanksgiving. It's just what you do now and it's not dependent on the exchange rate anymore and our taxes. Even when the exchange rate might be a little unfavorable, we still have so many less taxes than they see in Quebec that it still makes it worth their while," said Kristy Kennedy of the Adirondack Coast Visitors Bureau.

Kennedy also says lower sales tax is a big driver.