More NY state money for fixing potholes, other road repairs

The state is kicking in another $128 million to help local governments across New York repave roads damaged by harsh winter weather.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday that the funding will support 91 paving projects and the renewal of 1,000 lane miles of pavement across the state. The Democrat says the latest round of funding will pay for at least one project in every county and New York City.

The state had earlier this year committed $100 million for paving projects across New York.

Severe storms have been common this winter, especially in western and central New York. State Sen. Tim Kennedy, a Buffalo Democrat who's chairman of the Senate transportation committee, says the funding will enable public works crews to tackle the pothole problem drivers face every day.

