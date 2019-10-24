More Vermont businesses can now access renewable natural gas

More businesses in Vermont can access renewable natural gas. That's methane emitted from places like dairies, landfills and wastewater treatment plants which would normally enter the atmosphere as a greenhouse gas.

NG Advantage in Milton already distributes compressed natural gas from Vermont Gas Systems to customers who aren't connected to pipelines and says they can use the same trucking equipment they already have for regular natural gas to distribute the renewable version. They say this move is partly in response to their customers asking for greener options.

"It's an opportunity to do what our customers want us to do. To give them more choices in energy source, to give them more ways that they can be environmentally responsible," said Tom Evslin of NG Advantage.

"It's so important that we act today. And it's so important that we act every step of the way with our customers to give our customers the tools they need to achieve their energy goals," said Don Rendall of Vermont Gas.

Vermont Gas says it believes this effort is the first of its kind in the country.

NGA's 26 customers will now be able to use the renewable fuel if they want.