More prisoners at the Northwest Correctional Facility have tested positive for COVID-19.

The state retested all St. Albans inmates again this week.

Seven more inmates tested positive. Forty-five inmates have now tested positive in that outbreak.

The new cases are being transferred to St. Johnsbury to join other sick inmates.

Meanwhile, 16 inmates from St. Johnsbury are now testing negative and are being moved back to St. Albans.