More sectors of Vt. economy reopen Friday; Scott expected to expand travel map

More sectors of the economy are reopening Friday in Vermont.

Gov. Phil Scott will hold a press conference at 11 a.m. in Montpelier. Watch live on Channel 3 and WCAX.com. If you don't see the live stream above, click here for a direct link.

State Parks will be reopening Friday, but because of COVID-19, they will not be offering cabins, cottages, or indoor space rentals. Playgrounds will be closed, and there will be no rentals of camping and fishing gear.

Also happening on Friday, restaurants, arts, and entertainment venues can increase their capacity to 50 percent, or up to 75 customers or guests inside and 150 people outside.

Governor Phil Scott says if numbers keep looking good, he hopes to allow for all sectors to be open to 50 percent by next week. Officials are also expected to expand the number of travelers that can visit the state without having to quarantine.

As of Thursday, Vermont health officials reported a total of 1,191 coronavirus cases in the state and 56 deaths. A total of 60,709 tests have been conducted, 1,307 people are being monitored, 1,329 have completed monitoring and 938 have recovered.

