More Vermonters head back to work Monday

Thousands of Vermonters are heading back to work Monday, but they'll have to follow strict guidelines.

Governor Phil Scott is slowly re-opening the state's economy and is starting with the construction and manufacturing sectors.

Starting on Monday, crews of up to 10 can begin outdoor and construction work at unoccupied sites.

The same number of employees can start at manufacturing and distribution operations.

Workers also must wear face masks, stay six feet apart from each other and employers need to make their best effort to conduct temperature checks before employees clock in.

Governor Phil Scott will hold another pandemic press conference Monday at 11 a.m.

With more Vermonters working, we expect the governor to talk about opening the economic spigot.

