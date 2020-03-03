More and more Vermonters casting early ballots

Town Meeting Day is Tuesday in Vermont, but some voters have already cast their ballots. Burlington and South Burlington officials say they've seen lots of locals use the early voting system. Our Kiernan Brisson caught up with some early voters to find out why they're not waiting.

Many of the voters said it's a matter of convenience; it's easier for them to vote on their schedule than on a busy election day. Others were driven by the fact that's it's a big election both at the federal and local levels.

Vermont is one of 39 states that allow early voting in their elections, and recently, more and more absentee ballots have been cast than in years past.

"People vote early every year. I think we're up to the point where generally we've seen about, we've gotten up to about 30 percent of the vote comes in early," said Mayor Miro Weinberger, D-Burlington.

"We've been processing probably 200 to 250 walk-in voters a day. We're up over 2,000 total," South Burlington City Clerk Donna Kinville said.

While the city of Burlington couldn't speak to their number of early voters this year, South Burlington reports a much larger early voter turnout than in years past, with only 367 in 2012 and about 1,100 in 2016, to now 2,000 ballots and climbing in 2020.

"It's like one in seven is basically, voting early," Kinville said.

She believes the large number of early voters is due to the items on this year's ballot, coupled with the national elections, as well. And a few locals in South Burlington would agree.

"The school budget is a big bone of contention in the community right now, so I'm sure people are definitely-- I wouldn't be surprised if more voters are coming out for that," said Keely Painter of South Burlington.

In Burlington, Mayor Weinberger believes availability is driving early voting.

"The reason for that change is, I think, in large part driven by the city and the state working to make early voting easier and easier," he said.

A development that many working Vermonters enjoy.

"I could get out of work early maybe and try to go vote, but that option might not always be available to me, so I came and voted," said Joe Rose of Burlington.

Anyone in Burlington and South Burlington looking to cast an absentee ballot ahead of next Tuesday still has a chance if they can make it out on Monday. In Burlington, you can also cast your ballot at City Hall Saturday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m.