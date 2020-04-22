More auto insurers agree to return or reduce premiums to Vermonters

Vermonters will see $14 million in savings as another 40 auto insurance companies announce plans to return or reduce premiums.

State officials announced on Wednesday they approved those plans which add up to more than $14.6 million in savings so far.

All Vermont-based auto insurance companies, along with most major out-of-state insurers, have developed refund plans for Vermonters, which combined, represent about 90% of all personal auto policies in Vermont.

The savings will vary depending on the company but most Vermonters can expect a credit on their statement, a refund check or a reduced rate when renewing their policy. Most will be in the range of 15%-20% for two or three months.

