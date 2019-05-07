More farmers embracing 'climate smart' practices

As severe weather and climate change impact farmers nationwide, there's a new and growing movement of farmers fighting back through "climate smart farming." The goal is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase the farm's resiliency to extreme weather.

You would never guess that this field of yellow flowers is actually a large family farm. Harborview Farms in Rock Hall, Maryland, grows soybeans, corn and wheat, but that's not all that's planted here.

"Some barley, and then you have crimson clover," said Trey Hill, a fourth generation farmer and self-made environmentalist. "All by accident -- it wasn't intentional."

As part of a statewide push to preserve the Chesapeake Bay in the late 1990s and prevent runoff from farms, Hill began experimenting with what's known as cover crops. It turns out they preserve the soil and help fight climate change.

"These plants are sucking up carbon dioxide," said Ray Weil, a professor of soil science at the University of Maryland. "If we can take it out of the air and put it into the soil, everybody wins."

Weil works with farmers, researching and promoting what's become known as "climate smart farming." This method does not use traditional plowing, which churns up the soil. Instead, it keeps it intact.

Reporter Natalie Brand: If more farms farmed like this, what impact would that have?

Ray Weil: It would literally not only slow down, but could actually reverse climate change.

"Farmland really has the capacity to sequester a lot more carbon, put it back in the soil. By doing that we're making the soil better," Hill said.

Hill says this type of farming isn't for everyone, but for him, the end goal is well worth it. "'What are you doing for climate change dad?'" Well, this is what I'm doing. This is the best what I can do, given what I know," he said.

Hill hopes more farmers join the movement to fight climate change from the ground up.