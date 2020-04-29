More flexibility for NH school spending during pandemic

New Hampshire school districts are getting more flexibility to spend money during the coronavirus pandemic.

Many communities have had to delay their annual meetings to approve school district budgets because of the prohibition on large gatherings.

Gov. Chris Sununu issued an emergency order Tuesday allowing them to make reasonable expenditures based on prior-year spending.

It also lets them go beyond the previous budget’s appropriations if necessary without holding a public hearing if they get approval from the state Department of Education.

Also, U.S. Rep. Annie Kuster proposes providing $25,000 in student loan debt forgiveness or education to essential workers.

