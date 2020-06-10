More food distribution events added to schedule

We now know the National Guard food giveaways will be continuing until at least next Friday.

Several distributions were added to the schedule for the next week and we're told .

Pick-ups have been planned for across the state, including one on Wednesday at the Middlebury State Airport.

Additionally:

Thursday, June 11: Brattleboro area

Friday, June 12: Morristown area

Monday, June 15: Lyndon Area

Tuesday, June 16: Grand Isle County

Wednesday, June 17: Dover Area

Thursday, June 18: Randolph Area

Friday, June 19: Chittenden County

To get free food, you have to register here or call 2-1-1.

When you arrive during your designated window of time, put on a mask, open your trunk and guard members will load your food.

Those who are ill, have been advised to quarantine, or don't have a car can ask a friend or relative to register and pick up meals for them.