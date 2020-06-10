More food distribution events added to schedule

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. (WCAX) We now know the National Guard food giveaways will be continuing until at least next Friday.
Several distributions were added to the schedule for the next week and we're told .
Pick-ups have been planned for across the state, including one on Wednesday at the Middlebury State Airport.
Additionally:
Thursday, June 11: Brattleboro area
Friday, June 12: Morristown area
Monday, June 15: Lyndon Area
Tuesday, June 16: Grand Isle County
Wednesday, June 17: Dover Area
Thursday, June 18: Randolph Area
Friday, June 19: Chittenden County
To get free food, you have to register here or call 2-1-1.
When you arrive during your designated window of time, put on a mask, open your trunk and guard members will load your food.
Those who are ill, have been advised to quarantine, or don't have a car can ask a friend or relative to register and pick up meals for them.