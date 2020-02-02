More homes destroyed in southeast Australia wildfires

Dozens of homes have been destroyed overnight in Australia’s southeast, but the wildfire threat has diminished across New South Wales state and around the national capital Canberra.

Bega Valley Mayor Kristy McBain said on Sunday damage in her region south of Canberra had yet to be assessed by the New South Wales Rural Fire Service.

But she says dozens of homes have been lost.

She says the overnight fire brought losses of homes in the valley to more than 400 in the current fire season.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.