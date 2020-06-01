More industries and services opening in New Hampshire

In New Hampshire, several industries are reopening Monday including acupuncturists, massage therapy centers, tattoo shops, tanning salons and nail salons.

Plus, residents can go online to schedule a driver's test. Some DVMs in the Granite State are open, but by appointment only.

To get a drivers test, there are some rules. Only student driver and instructor will be allowed in the car and only if they've been screened and not sick. Masks must be worn and the maximum time allowed in the car is 60 minutes with the window's open if possible. Instructors and students will wash their hands before entering the car or use hand sanitizer.