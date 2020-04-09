More inmates, staffers at Swanton prison test positive for COVID-19

Another 28 Vermont prison inmates and five staff members at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in Swanton have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Vermont Department of Corrections tested everyone at the facility after announcing on Wednesday that an inmate had tested positive-- the first in the state. The five additional staff members who tested positive make for a total of eight staffers at the facility.

Corrections officials say all 328 of the inmates and staffers at Northwest were tested by early Thursday afternoon. As of 1 p.m., 167 of the results were back. They expect to get the rest of the results on Friday.

The inmates from Northwest who tested positive will be moved to St. Johnsbury to isolate while they recover. They say those inmates currently have no symptoms. The staff members who tested positive will be quarantined and will not go to work.

Corrections officials say all the prisons across the state have been put on lockdown to try to stop the spread of the virus.