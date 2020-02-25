More money available for NY medical school grants

New York state is giving more money to people for medical school and life science research. It's part of the Research Talent Recruitment program.

The latest cash up for grabs is $15 million in grants. It can be used to establish or upgrade labs and pay for more staffing and specialized equipment.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, says the first round of recipients from 2018 is projected to create more than 100 jobs by the next year.

The state is now taking new applications. Click here for more information.