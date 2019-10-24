More parking coming to Plattsburgh

Where to park in Plattsburgh? It's been a concern for drivers ever since they learned the largest parking lot in the area would become a mixed-use building. The city has been trying to come up with new spaces. Our Kelly O'Brien has been following this story and has a follow-up.

If you have traveled down Court Street recently, you've probably seen orange cones lining the road. That's because the county has started to expand its parking lot to accommodate 66 more parking spaces.

The county plans to expand the lot at the Government Center for downtown visitors and their lot off Oak Street. The Oak Street lot with be primarily for county employees, freeing up the other parking lot for anyone who needs to go downtown.

Mayor Colin Read says the county has been working with the city for parking solutions for about a year and that they have money allocated from a state grant to pay for the work.

"We're confident we have all that covered without having to go back to the taxpayers or the general fund which obviously, as you know, we just really can't afford to be using our general fund for something like that," said Read, D-Plattsburgh.

The mayor said plans are still being finalized from the remaining spots along Durkee and Bridge streets and the demolition of the Glens Falls National Bank building on Margaret Street.

The mayor said all parking will be finished prior to mid next year when the ground is broken for Prime Companies' mixed-use building in the Durkee Street Lot.