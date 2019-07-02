More parklets return to downtown Burlington

The City of Burlington is bringing back parklets for the summer and is limiting parking downtown in the process.

The City calls parklets ‘street seats.’ They offer additional seating outside of restaurants and serve as a place to hang out downtown. Parklets were first introduced to Burlington in September 2018 but they were temporary. After that initial test, the Department of Public Works decided to move forward with an official pilot program.

Director Chapin Spencer says the goal is to energize and modernize downtown.

"The parklets are really to activate the public realm especially during the wonderful warm season of the summer and fall here in Vermont to allow people to get out and enjoy downtown Burlington,” he said.

Spencer says there are three parklets currently in the Burlington. They are installed outside of Archives Bar, Poco, and El Cortijo.

Jed Davis, the owner of El Cortijo, says the parklet is positively benefiting his restaurant and his customers.

"They love to be able to sit outside. The summers are so short in Vermont so any chance to soak up some sun is well appreciated,” he said. “It's been a good way to dress up the street a little bit. It's a part of Bank Street that could use a little décor.”

Other business owners are not so excited about the parklets because they are built on top of parking spaces.

Glenn Brown, the owner of Chop Shop Hair Design, feels that parking keeps getting taken from him and his customers.

“They're taking more vital parking spaces away,” Brown said. “We've lost the mall parking garage so that parking is out. Saint Paul's Street has been under construction for years and we lost that parking all the way down there.”

Brown tells WCAX News his clients already struggle to find parking and some are forced to park several blocks away and walk to their appointment. Brown says that is not feasible for some of his customers who are older and can’t physically walk long distances.

Brown says he doesn’t think the pilot program was researched well enough and needs more vetting. The City says losing five parking spaces for a few months is a small sacrifice to make Burlington a more vibrant city.

“It's great to see the activation that one little parking space can attract a lot of people sitting and reading and talking and it adds a vitality to our streets that I think Is a real positive benefit,” Spencer said.

Spencer says the parklets will revert back to parking spaces once the pilot program ends on October first.