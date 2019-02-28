More pedestrians getting killed on US streets

A simple walk to the mailbox ended in tragedy for Robert Downing. The 92-year-old was crossing the street to pick up his mail when he was hit by a car and died.

Neighbor Bob Benoit knew Downing since he was 4 years old.

"He was like a stepdad to me," Benoit said. "It's very heart-wrenching."

New research shows accidents like these are on the rise.

"It's alarming the number of pedestrian fatalities we are seeing now," said Russ Martin of the Governors Highway Safety Association.

Preliminary data from the GHSA's new report estimates 6,227 pedestrians were killed on U.S. roads in 2018. That's a 35 percent increase in 10 years.

"This is the highest number of pedestrian fatalities on an annual basis since 1990," Martin said.

One reason for the increase is because people are walking more. Another factor is that Americans are driving larger vehicles.

The report says pedestrian deaths involving SUVs have increased 50 percent since 2013.

"Most pedestrian crashes are taking place on local roads," Martin said. "They are happening at night and happening away from intersections."

Many modern streets are wide with longer blocks and people tend to run across where they shouldn't.

Advocates would like to see more crosswalks and better lighting to make roads safer. They are encouraged that automakers are equipping cars with sensors that can prevent an accident.

It's believed technology and changes to our streets can help lower the number of pedestrians killed every year.

Click here to read the full report.