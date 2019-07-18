More people sickened by salmonella linked to dog treats

More people in more states have now been sickened in a salmonella outbreak linked to dog treats.

The FDA says salmonella discovered in pig ear treats can infect people either when they handle the treats or directly from a dog once it becomes ill.

About two weeks ago, retailer Pet Supplies Plus recalled bulk pig ears stocked in open bins because they might be contaminated.

The CDC and the FDA are still investigating. But they now say a total of 93 people in 27 states have been infected. Twenty people have been hospitalized.