More pop-up testing sites opening this week

Another pop-up testing site opens in Vermont on Tuesday, this one in Bennington.

Vermont health leaders are opening three sites this week to test for COVID-19.

These sites are for asymptomatic health care workers, first responders and child care providers currently serving essential workers.

People who are returning to the state, and who will be at day 7 or later in their quarantine period can also be tested, including college students and snow birds.

Tuesday's site opens at Bennington College.

On Thursday, a site opens at Brattleboro Union High School and Saturday a site opens at the Upper Valley Aquatic Center in White River Junction.

You must register for a test ahead of time.