More rain headed for already waterlogged areas in Quebec

More rain could be coming for some parts of Canada already flooded.

Water has been high in some areas for almost two weeks, forcing thousands of people from their homes.

People who live in a Montreal suburb are slowly being allowed to return after a natural dike burst, unleashing floods no one in the area has seen before.

Environment Canada says more rain is on the way so more troops are arriving in the region. There are now 2600 Canadian forces personnel deployed across Ontario, Quebec, and New Brunswick.

"A lot of the assessments we've made yesterday, things have gotten a little more severe so we're trying to lend assistance the best we can," said Lt. Andrew Carlson, Canadian Armed Forces.

The Ottawa River is already well above the flood level and with rain on the way, the mayor says the worst is yet to come.