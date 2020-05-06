More shelter pets finding homes during the pandemic

Pets have been finding furever homes quickly at the Central Vermont Humane Society.

The shelter is closed to the public during the pandemic, but parking lot meet-and-greets allow people to adopt cats and dogs.

"We did worry: would this pandemic have an increase in surrenders and a reduction in adoptions? And it's actually been the opposite," said Erika Holm, the director of operations at the Central Vermont Humane Society.

Channel 3 This Morning's Christina Guessferd shares just how many more pets are being adopted in 2020 compared to 2019 and talks with two kids about convincing their parents now is the right time.

