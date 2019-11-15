More snow, frigid temperatures later Friday

Northern New England is in for more snow and frigid temperatures early in the season.

The National Weather Service says an artic front is moving into the region Friday afternoon and evening that could bring snow squalls to parts of Vermont, Maine and New Hampshire, including whiteout conditions.

The forecast calls for rapidly changing weather and road conditions, with snow and gusty winds during the evening commute and record-breaking cold Friday night.

Temperatures are expected to plunge into the single digits across the region, with below-zero readings in the Northeast Kingdom of Vermont. The weather service says the frigid temperatures will continue into Saturday.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

