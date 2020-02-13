More snow on the way, just in time for the morning commute

Your Thursday morning commute could be tricky. It won't be like last week's big storm, but expect some slick streets.

We are getting some snow and you could see a couple of inches.

New York's governor says crews are ready to go.

Andrew Cuomo says the transportation department has nearly 4,000 operators statewide, including 1,600 snow plows.

Cuomo urges New Yorkers to be extra careful on the roads, with several inches expected to accumulate and the temps expected to go negative.