More stores allowing customers to skip checkout line

New technology is allowing more customers around the country to avoid the check out line.

When Brad Langston picked up lunch at this Amazon Go store in New York, he never had to pull out his wallet. "I use Amazon all the time, so wanted to check it out," Langston said.

He scanned his Amazon Go app to get in, grabbed a sandwich and lemonade, and then walked right out of the store. "I hate going to cashiers, I hate waiting in the process, so it was really fun," he said.

The 12 Amazon Go stores across the country are cashier-less. Cameras and sensors track what customers take off the shelves and out of the store. Payment is deducted instantly through the app. More and more businesses are using technology like kiosks that allow customers to skip the cashier.

The Drug Store in New York goes one step further.

"So the entire checkout process takes a few seconds and is done right from your phone," said Zack Normandin, CEO of parent company Iris Nova. "We have a core of customers in this area that they are looking for the convenience of being able to grab something and have it incorporated into their daily routine without having to worry about standing in line at a checkout."

He says customers grab a flavored water bottle and text the customer service number posted on the wall. They are then prompted to enter their credit card information. While the store is equipped with cameras, it's based on the honor system.

"It's definitely good on those days where you're feeling anti-social and you don't want to talk to anyone," said Ale Brousset, a shopper.

The Drug Store plans to open more locations, making the checkout line a thing of the past.

