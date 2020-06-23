More testing after PFAS found at old Pownal landfill

More testing, including drinking water samples, will be done around a former town landfill in Pownal after potentially toxic chemicals were found in surface and shallow groundwater at the site.

The Bennington Banner reports that the town found out two years ago that the West Landfill was inadequately lined and covered when it was closed in the 1980s. An assessment showed that some of the buried materials had started to leak into groundwater and move away from the site.

A state official says the next testing of groundwater will include “an initial round of drinking water samples." About a dozen private wells in the area are being considered for testing.

