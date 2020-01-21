More tests requested on truck in fatal crash of 7 bikers

Prosecutors in the case of a pickup truck driver facing negligent homicide charges for allegedly killing seven motorcyclists in a collision want an outside consultant to conduct tests on the vehicle without members of the man's defense team present.

The state has the Dodge Ram truck and an attached trailer from the Randolph, New Hampshire, crash in June. Prosecutors likened their request to an officer's examination of evidence pursuant to a warrant. Their motion filed in court in Lancaster said the lawyer for driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy objected unless someone from the defense team can be there.

Zhukovskyy has pleaded not guilty.

