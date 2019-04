U.S. Border Patrol agents arrested a New York man Wednesday after they found 50 pounds of marijuana in his pickup truck.

It happened in the town of Hogansburg. Authorities say Kyle Hemmings, 50, of Central Square, NY, was stopped in the parking lot of a hotel. In the back of his truck agents found the pot valued at more than $100,000.

He was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana 1st degree, a felony.