Moretown files civil rights lawsuit against school district

The town of Moretown is filing a civil rights lawsuit against its own school district.

Moretown, along with the Vermont Coalition for Community Schools, is suing the Harwood Union Unified School District.

The plaintiffs claim the district violated their civil rights by denying them due process, not letting them petition government and hold a vote.

WCAX News told you Friday night about a plan that would move Moretown fifth-grade through eighth-grade students to Crossett Brook Middle School in Duxbury.

The lawsuit claims two petitions were submitted to the board to put measures on the Town Meeting Day ballot that would have stripped the district of some of its authority to move students around and close schools.

The plaintiffs claim the district rejected those petitions without cause, illegally keeping those questions off the ballot.

