Moriah man shot by troopers released from hospital, arrested

An Essex County, New York, man shot by state police last week after he allegedly rammed police cruisers and tried to run over troopers, has been released from the hospital and taken into custody.

It happened Saturday morning after troopers were called to Lamos Lane in Moriah after a report of a suspect threatening to harm an acquaintance. Authorities say Jason Shaw, 33, of Moriah rammed the troopers' patrol vehicles and then attempted to run them over. Troopers shot shaw and he was airlifted to the UVM Medical Center in Burlington

Police say Shaw was released from the hospital Monday. He faces charges including attempted assault and criminal possession of a weapon. He remains in jail on a $100,000 cash bail.

