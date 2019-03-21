Morning team is live, previewing the UVM basketball game

Good morning hoop Cats fans!

The UVM Men's basketball team will take on Florida State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament in Hartford, Connecticut Thursday at 2 p.m.

Channel 3's Scott Fleishman is LIVE during the Channel 3 Morning News from Hartford with how a local man worked his way up the ranks and is ready for one last run with the Cats!

Fans will be leaving on a bus from Patrick Gym at 7:30 a.m. Channel 3's Connor Cyrus will be live with the excitement!

