Morrisville cycling Super Senior dies

A WCAX Super Senior profiled just last month has died.

William van de Kamp suffered a major stroke while working out and died as a result.

Van de Kamp was a fixture on the roads of both Morrisville and Stowe, cycling 30 miles every day in the spring, summer and fall. He loved taking on hills and mountains. In his 40s he entered The Mount Washington Hill Climb and came in third.

Born in Paris, France, van de Kamp lived all over the world, but Vermont was home.

The 86-year-old said he loved every day and looked forward to his solitary rides out in the country.

The family told WCAX that he had a wonderful life and will be missed. There is no formal service planned, but a celebration of his life will be held this coming summer.