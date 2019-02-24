Morrisville celebrates charity Oscar Night

People in Morrisville dressed to impress on Sunday night. They walked down the red carpet for the first "Oscar Night in Mo-Vegas."

It was the full celebrity experience, including riding in a limo, hiding from the "paparazzi," and winning awards.

They raised money for the Happy Heart Sanctuary, where a woman turned an unfortunate situation into a way to fulfill her dreams.

Claudia Stauber said she always wanted to rescue animals. After years of volunteering at "Justice for Dogs" in Wolcott, Vermont, Stauber founded her own rescue, "Happy Heart Sanctuary."

"The airport actually here clearcut my land, and it became eminent domain," Stauber said.

She was devastated when she had to give up some of her property but found she could put the compensation money to good use.

Stauber started taking in animals this past August, and the small barn is filling up quickly. Sheep, goats, plenty of chickens, turkeys, and even a small rabbit now roam the property. Some animals were abandoned or surrendered. Others have injuries from their past homes.

As a farming beginner, Stauber said she's learning a lot.

"Goats are truly nosy, and they all want to know what's going on all the time," Stauber said.

Her love of animals inspired her to educate people about the meat industry and the benefits of going vegan. It also allows her to share her dream with the community.

"It was like really making lemonade out of lemons," Stauber said.

