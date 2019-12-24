Volunteers serve up breakfast to help out Morrisville community

A Lamoille County town has cooked up a way to serve those who need more than just a meal.

Three Morrisville residents in 2015 realized many of their community members didn't have access to a good breakfast, so they started Breakfast On Us. Since then, they've served up about 28,000 meals at the United Community Church.

"Even before I get here, I'm looking forward to it," said Claudia Niles of Hyde Park.

Niles gets to the church at 6 a.m. each weekday morning to prepare the meals. It's a different menu every day from omelets and hash browns to pancakes and French toast. "It's really a labor of love for everybody," said Niles.

Niles is one of the many volunteers who help make Breakfast On Us possible, but she's also one of the brains behind the operation. She saw what started out as a quiet, small community gathering soar into a full-blown festivity.

"All of a sudden, the noise level came up and there's a buzz all the time. There's laughing and there's networking. Somebody will say I'm looking for an apartment and somebody else will say well check with so and so," said Niles.

Now, the volunteers serve as many as 40 meals a day and the community members lend a hand. "A lot of them want to help out. So they'll wash dishes, dry dishes," said Niles.

Saudia has been eating breakfast at the United Community Church with her kids almost every day since Breakfast On Us began. She says if not for the program, she never would have met the people who've become a part of her daily routine.

"They're all different people of all different backgrounds and socio-economic statuses. And it's nice, because you come here and everybody is treated with dignity," said Saudia.

"We don't ask questions. We ask their first name, we don't even ask their last name, and we don't ask them why they're here, but a lot of times we eventually find out just because they start, you know, they need somebody to talk to," said Niles.

The volunteers serve breakfast every weekday, including holidays. So if you're looking for a warm breakfast, just stop by the United Community Church between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m.