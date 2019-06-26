Morrisville road project irks drivers, businesses

A road project in Morrisville is causing headaches for drivers and nearby businesses.

Construction crews have been repaving Route 100 since last week. They've been working from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m. That's caused some traffic delays and some businesses have had to shut down.

Town Administrator Dan Lindley says this is the first phase of the project.

Vermont Agency of Transportation crews have been laying down the first coat of asphalt.

The construction will continue early Thursday at 2 a.m. and last until about 5 p.m.