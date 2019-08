West Nile virus has been detected in mosquitoes in Essex.

The Vermont Health Department says it's the first positive test result in the state this year.

In infected humans, West Nile can include fever, headaches, body aches, joint pains, vomiting, diarrhea and skin rash.

Officials say protecting yourself from mosquito bites is critical. If you're outside, be sure to wear long clothing and apply bug spray.