Most NH ATV trails won't be open for Memorial Day

Late winter snow and heavy spring rain has delayed the opening of ATV trails in much of northern New Hampshire, which usually happens Memorial Day weekend.

The state's Bureau of Trails says wet and cooler-than-average spring weather has delayed snow melt in several areas. It says trails and roads are too wet.

Trails Bureau Chief Chris Gamache said in a news release Thursday it's anticipated that more trails will open for the 2019 riding season on or about June 1. However, there are areas where spring rains have caused trail damage and those areas will not be open until later in June.

Many hotels have been booked for the Memorial Day weekend in anticipation of open trails. But the bureau said opening the trails now will result in unnecessary damage.

(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

