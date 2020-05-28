Most New Hampshire hospital overflow sites closing

New Hampshire plans to start breaking down most of its “flex facilities” to handle hospital overflow for coronavirus cases starting next week, saying that hospitals have created surge spaces of their own, if needed.

The state had set up 14 facilities around New Hampshire for about 1,600 beds.

It plans to keep four facilities open in Manchester, Plymouth, Durham and Littleton.

