Most New York districts cite shortage of school bus drivers

New York school districts say they need more bus drivers.

A report released Thursday says a shortage of drivers is the top concern of 60 percent of school transportation directors, and an additional 23 percent of districts consider it a major problem.

The report was a joint effort by the New York State School Boards Association, New York Association for Pupil Transportation and National Association for Pupil Transportation.

The groups say federal and state requirements have made obtaining a commercial driver license more costly and time-consuming. They say more testing sites and expanded testing times would help.

The report says some districts have had to put mechanics on driver duty and that driver shortages can also mean lengthy rides, late arrivals and canceled field trips.

