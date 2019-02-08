Most online preparers now accepting Vermont tax returns

Filing taxes is a little different this year, but the Vermont Tax Department says most online preparers are now accepting state returns.

Deputy Tax Commissioner Craig Bolio says 14 out of the 15 top online tax sites are now prepared to file state returns.

The state must approve the online forms vendors use, but with many changes to federal and state codes last year, it will take longer.

Bolio says the vendors must update software once they receive approval, which can take a few days.

"For those vendors that are still waiting to get approved, it's not super late but it is slightly delayed from normal years," Bolio said. "The vast majority of our large vendors are approved at this point and they should be ready for state filing. We opened for business on Jan. 28 and have been continuing to work to approve most of the vendors."

Bolio says 92 percent of Vermonters should be able to file returns now.