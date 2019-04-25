Mother-daughter duo busted for drugs

A mother-daughter duo are in trouble after police say they sold drugs in the Queen City.

The Burlington Police Narcotics Unit got search warrants for two homes on Archibald St. and North Ave. and that's when officers say they found the evidence they needed.

Deborah Crosby and Alisha Bromfield are now facing drug charges.

Police say during a search of Crosby's home found $10,500, some of it allegedly paid during an undercover buy of heroin and fentanyl.

Police say during a search of Bromfield's home found 60 bags of heroin and one gram of raw, uncut heroin.