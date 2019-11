A mother daughter duo is traveling across the U.S. to promote their book about their struggles with mental health.

Their goal is to have every library in the country get a copy of the book, "An Impossible Life".

Here in Vermont, Rachael Siddoway and Sonja Wasden have presented their book to the Fletcher Free Library in Burlington.

The book can also be found on Amazon.

Click on the interview above to learn more about their story.