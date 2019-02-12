NH mother questions tradition of father-daughter dances

A mother who was asked to leave a father-daughter dance in New Hampshire is questioning the tradition.

Jennifer Meade tells the Valley News Meade she attended the Carter Community Building Association dance last weekend in Lebanon with her boyfriend, her 7-year-old son, and 5-year-old daughter.

Meade said a short time later, she and her son were asked to leave. Rather than split up the family, they all chose to go.

Association Executive Director Shelby Day said it's hosted a father-daughter dance for about 20 years. It's also holding mother-son and family dances.

Day defended the dance as a tradition allowing fathers, uncles and grandfathers bonding time they might not normally get. She said mothers are usually invited in to take pictures, but can then go down to the recreation center's game room.

